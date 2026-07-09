THE family of 14-year-old Lilly Jones have paid tribute to her, describing her as ‘the most beautiful, kind and caring little girl’ with a love for music, ranging from My Chemical Romance to Kate Bush.
The Brynmawr Foundation School pupil, whose body was found in woodland in Duffryn Park in her home town of Blaina on June 22, died from multiple stab wounds to the neck and trunk, an inquest heard on July 6.
A 14-year-old boy, also from the Blaenau Gwent area and who cannot be named, has been charged with her murder and remanded into secure youth accommodation to appear again at Cardiff Crown Court on July 24.
The family of Lilly Jones said: “As a family, the word 'heartbroken' doesn't come close to what we feel.
“We'd like to focus more on Lilly and what a beautiful person she is rather than the horrific thing she's been forced to endure.
“Lilly is the most beautiful, kind and caring little girl we had the privilege to call our daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend.
“She is completely and utterly herself, she's quirky and confident, sassy and dramatic and loves her music.
“Her eclectic taste in music took us from My Chemical Romance to Kate Bush and absolutely unapologetically sang every word on the top of her voice, no matter who's listening.
“We could write a book about how amazing and accepting of all types of people she is, advocating for anyone who needed her to.
“Our loss has left an unimaginable hole in not only our lives but in the whole community.
“We'd also like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their never-ending support and donations.”
A just giving fundraiser set up by Leanne Smith ‘I'm raising £10000 to fund a funeral/memorial’ in aid of Lilly’s family has already raised £22,000.
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