This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 4°C with a chance of scattered showers.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 4°C.
The skies will clear up, and there will be no more rain.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler at 2°C.
It will be a dry morning, a change from the scattered showers experienced today.
By the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a cool 4°C.
The skies will be cloudy, but there won't be any rain.
For the next few days in Abergavenny, the temperature will remain constant at 8°C.
Expect scattered showers throughout the period.
Remember to dress warmly and carry an umbrella if you're out and about.
