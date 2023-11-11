This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 5°C.
No precipitation is anticipated, making for a dry morning.
As we move into the afternoon, temperatures will slightly increase to a high of 7°C.
The skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, providing a pleasant backdrop to the day.
Tomorrow morning, temperatures will be slightly warmer than today, starting at 6°C.
However, we can expect some scattered showers throughout the morning.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 8°C.
The showers will ease off, leaving us with a cloudy afternoon interspersed with sunny spells.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the temperature will remain constant at 10°C.
There will be a mix of sun and showers, so make sure to keep an umbrella handy.
This article was automatically generated