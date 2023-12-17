This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 8°C.
The sky will be very cloudy, but we're not anticipating any precipitation.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a cool 9°C.
Again, the sky will be very cloudy, but it will remain dry.
Tomorrow morning in Abergavenny, it will be slightly warmer than today with temperatures around 10°C.
The sky will be a mix of sun and rain, so scattered showers are expected.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a cool 11°C.
The mix of sun and rain will continue, and there will be more scattered showers.
Looking ahead at the general trend for the next few days, the temperature will remain fairly constant around 8°C.
There will be a significant amount of rain, so be sure to have your umbrellas ready.
Despite the rain, the sky will be mostly cloudy.
This article was automatically generated