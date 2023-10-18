This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature will be around 11°C.
Expect a mix of sun and scattered showers.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 12°C.
There will be more rain compared to the morning.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit warmer at 14°C.
Just like today, there will be a mix of sun and scattered showers.
In the afternoon, the temperature will hold steady at 14°C.
There will be slightly less rain compared to today.
Looking ahead to the next few days, temperatures will range from a low of 7°C to a high of 11°C.
The general trend suggests a mix of sun and scattered showers.
The temperature will remain fairly constant at around 11°C.
This article was automatically generated