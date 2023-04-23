EVERYONE in the UK with a mobile smartphone will get an emergecy test alert today at 3pm.
The test is part of new system that gives the UK Government and emergency services the capability to send an alert directly to mobiles phones when there is a risk to life.
Alerts will only ever come from the Government or emergency services, and they will issue a warning, always include the details of the area impacted, and provide instructions about how best to respond - linking to gov.uk/alerts where people can receive further information.
Apart from tests like today’s, they will only be sent where there is an immediate risk to people’s lives - so people may not receive an alert for months, or even years.
The service has already been used successfully in a number of other countries, including the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan, where it has been widely credited with saving lives, for example, during severe weather events. In the UK, alerts could be used to tell residents of villages being encroached by wildfires, or of severe flooding.
Your mobile phone or tablet may make a loud siren-like sound, even if it’s set on silent, vibrate or read out the alert for about 10 seconds.
It will include a phone number or a link to the GOV.UK website for more information.
You’ll get alerts based on your current location - not where you live or work and you do not need to turn on location services to receive alerts.
The test had originally been planned for the early evening but was moved to avoid clashing with today’s FA Cup semi-final, which kicks off at 4.30pm.
The government was also keen to avoid a clash with the London Marathon, which starts at 9.30am.
The alert system can also be used during terror incidents or civil defence emergencies if the UK was under attack.
Working with mobile broadcasting technology, the Emergency Alerts system will transform the UK’s warning and informing capability; providing a means to get urgent messages quickly to nearly 90 percent of mobile phones in a defined area; providing clear instructions about how best to respond.
The system is now ready to be tested across the country following successful tests in East Suffolk and Reading, as the Government continues to strengthen its resilience capability, making sure it offers the best possible protection against an ever-evolving range of threats.
Government Minister Oliver Dowden said before being appointed Deputy Prime Minister this week: “You are not going to be spammed by the government with constant incoming messages. The bar for this is exceptionally high.”
He insisted a national test of the system was needed, but the time had been chosen to minimise disruption to people's lives.
"We chose the afternoon for it because that is quieter than the morning when people are more likely to be shopping or attending church services," he added.
People who have their phones switched off will not receive the message - but it will sound if your phone is switched to silent.
It is possible to turn the alerts off, something domestic abuse charity Refuge is advising vulnerable people how to do ahead of the test.
Emma Pickering, senior operations tech abuse manager at Refuge, said: "Our concerns are centred on the very real risk to survivors of domestic abuse who may have secret or secondary phones hidden within the home, which they must ensure are not discovered by their perpetrators.
"These devices can be a lifeline for women who need to access support or flee their abuser."
See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2MBcHwmiy8