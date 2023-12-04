This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 5°C.
There will be scattered showers throughout the morning.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 3°C.
The scattered showers will continue, so don't forget your umbrella.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be similar to today, around 4°C.
However, it will be a dry start to the day, with no rain expected.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 4°C.
There will be no change in conditions, with the dry weather continuing.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the temperature will fluctuate between a cool 4°C and a slightly warmer 9°C.
The general trend suggests a mix of sun and scattered showers.
So, while you might need your sunglasses, it's also a good idea to keep your umbrella close by.
This article was automatically generated