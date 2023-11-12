This morning in Abergavenny, it will be cool with a temperature of 6°C. Expect some scattered showers. As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 7°C. The sky will remain cloudy with sunny spells, and there will be less chance of rain.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be warmer compared to today, with a temperature of 11°C. There will be a chance of scattered showers. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 11°C. The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells, and the chance of rain will decrease.
In the next few days, the general trend shows a slight increase in temperature. The minimum temperature will be 7°C and the maximum will be 10°C. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with some sunny spells.
This article was automatically generated