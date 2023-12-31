This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with a temperature of around 6°C.

There will be scattered showers throughout the morning.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a high of 7°C.

Scattered showers will continue, so don't forget your umbrella.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit cooler than today, starting at around 5°C.

The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells, a nice change from today's rain.

By the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 7°C.

However, the rain will return, so keep that umbrella handy.

The temperature will range from a low of 5°C in the morning to a high of 7°C in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the next few days, the temperature will hover around 8-9°C.

Expect more scattered showers and cloudy skies.

The consistent temperature means you can plan for a steady 9°C throughout the day.

Remember to stay dry and warm as we move into the new year.

