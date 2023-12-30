This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and rain with a temperature around 7°C.

There is a chance of some scattered showers throughout the morning.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 9°C.

There will be more rain in the afternoon, so make sure to have your umbrella handy.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit cooler with a temperature of 6°C.

Similar to today, there will be scattered showers in the morning.

The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 6°C.

Again, expect some rain in the afternoon.

Over the next few days, the temperature will fluctuate between 5°C and 8°C.

Generally, the days will be quite cloudy.

So, keep your raincoat close by as you navigate the upcoming weather in Abergavenny.

This article was automatically generated