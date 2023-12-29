This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and moderate rain.

The temperature will be around 7°C.

Moving into the afternoon, the sky will clear up and it will be sunny.

The temperature will slightly drop to 6°C.

There will be no chance of rain.

Tomorrow morning, the weather will be similar to today's morning with a temperature of 6°C.

However, there will be moderate rain.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 8°C.

Expect scattered showers throughout the afternoon.

For the next few days, the general trend shows a constant temperature of 7°C.

Expect a mix of sun and moderate rain during this period.

