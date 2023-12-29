This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and moderate rain.
The temperature will be around 7°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the sky will clear up and it will be sunny.
The temperature will slightly drop to 6°C.
There will be no chance of rain.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be similar to today's morning with a temperature of 6°C.
However, there will be moderate rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 8°C.
Expect scattered showers throughout the afternoon.
For the next few days, the general trend shows a constant temperature of 7°C.
Expect a mix of sun and moderate rain during this period.
