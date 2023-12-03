This morning in Abergavenny, it will be a cool 3°C.
Expect some moderate rain, with precipitation levels reaching 4mm.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain constant at 3°C.
The rain will continue, but with slightly less intensity, as precipitation levels drop to 3mm.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit chillier with temperatures dropping to 1°C.
There will be less rain compared to today, with only 2mm of precipitation expected.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 2°C.
The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells and no rain is predicted.
In terms of the general trend for the next few days, temperatures will fluctuate between a low of 1°C and a high of 5°C.
Expect a mix of sun and scattered showers throughout this period.
This article was automatically generated