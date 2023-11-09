This morning in Abergavenny, we're looking at a temperature of 7°C.
There's a chance of scattered showers, with precipitation of around 7mm expected.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 7°C.
The chance of rain decreases, with only 2mm of precipitation expected.
Tomorrow morning in Abergavenny, the temperature will again be 7°C.
We can expect a bit less rain, with around 4mm of scattered showers predicted.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will hold steady at 7°C.
The sky will clear up, with no rain expected.
Looking at the general trend for the next few days, temperatures will range from 5°C to 6°C.
The skies will be mostly clear with no rain expected.
The temperature will be a constant 6°C, so there's no need for a minimum/maximum comparison.
This article was automatically generated