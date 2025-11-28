A man has been charged with offences relating to a fatal collision on the Heads of the Valleys Road earlier this year.

20-year-old Ethan Powell, from Brynmawr, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the collision at roughly 4.50am on Saturday May 31, where a quad bike was found overturned near the road.

Another 41-year-old man, from Merthyr, has since been charged with offences including causing death by driving a vehicle, driving without a license and insurance, perverting the course of justice and failing to stop after a road incident.

Five other men, aged 34, 37, 42, 44 and 45 - all of whom except one were also from Merthyr - have been released with no further action.

The male charged with the offences was released on conditional bail and is due to appear in court next January.