A man has been charged with offences relating to a fatal collision on the Heads of the Valleys Road earlier this year.
20-year-old Ethan Powell, from Brynmawr, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the collision at roughly 4.50am on Saturday May 31, where a quad bike was found overturned near the road.
Five other men, aged 34, 37, 42, 44 and 45 - all of whom except one were also from Merthyr - have been released with no further action.
The male charged with the offences was released on conditional bail and is due to appear in court next January.
