Laura Anne Jones MS today attended a Special Meeting at County Hall, Usk, to discuss with Welsh Government and SWTRA the A40 Raglan By-pass Safety Study and the dire need for a safe solution for these unsafe junctions.
Raglan Community Council and local Councillors Penny Jones, Richard John, Mitchel Troy Community Council and other local representatives, were present at the meeting to discuss the results of the safety survey and the conceptual options to help to make the junctions and that A40 stretch of road safer for road users.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East, said, “It was great to all be able to come together to discuss the urgent works that need to happen to make these junctions safe for road users, residents and school children, but it was very disappointing to leave the meeting being told that our joint preferred options just didn’t meet the criteria set by Welsh Government to progress to the next stage to see if they were viable.
“It is great that the 50mph will now be made permanent, as it has helped reduce speed, but it will not solve the “death traps” that are these out-of-date junctions that flank the A40.
“It’s disappointing that this is all that is being offered at this stage, until a deadly accident should occur. Welsh Government and MCC need to be proactively making the changes needed to prevent accidents and deaths, not wait for one to occur on these dangerous junctions to make the changes.”
The proposals, following the safety survey, suggested included roundabouts, Toucan Crossings and traffic lights, as well as making the road narrower to a single lane.
Laura added, “I’m thankful that a fatality hasn’t happened yet, but this issue needs more than sticking plaster solutions. Although any “quick wins” need to be progressed at speed by MCC and SWTRA to help protect road users, a more permanent, even though costly, solution needs to be found.”
Cllr Penny Jones (Raglan) said, “It was a disappointing outcome to the Special Meeting. It seems that the 50mph speed limit will be made permanent with maybe some extra signage but realistically that nothing long-term or permanent will be done beyond the conceptual stage at this time. They are relying heavily on the speed reduction measures to reduce the number of accidents - we sincerely hope it does but it seems unlikely.”
Cllr Richard John (Mitchel Troy) said, “There have been numerous accidents over the years and residents fear there will be more unless urgent action is taken. We recognise that delivering any of the six main options, most of which involve either traffic lights or a new roundabout, will take years to deliver so that’s why we’re pushing for the ‘quick wins’ to be delivered.”
Cllr Jayne McKenna (Mitchel Troy) said, “It is now eight months since this report was published and there is not yet any prospect of these so-called ‘quick wins’ being delivered as a step towards improving road safety before another accident.
“The Council and Welsh Government need to work together to remove two of the three right hand turns and then we need Welsh Government to accelerate a thorough evaluation of the options to remodel the junction.”
Representatives of the Raglan Community Council said, “I believe the meeting that was convened today by Raglan Community Council, with Welsh Government officers, Senedd and Monmouthshire County council members in attendance, was open and transparent. The discussion was informative, and Raglan Community Council hope that Welsh Government can come to satisfactory outcome for the safety of residents who use the junctions on the A40 at Raglan.”