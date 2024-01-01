This morning in Abergavenny, we're expecting a cool start with temperatures around 5°C. The skies will be clear with no sign of precipitation.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 7°C. However, we're anticipating moderate rain, so don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit warmer than today, with temperatures around 8°C. There will be scattered showers, so it's another day for the raincoat.
By the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 8°C. The scattered showers will continue, so it's going to be a damp day overall.
For the next few days, we're seeing a general trend of cool temperatures, with a low of 4°C and a high of 8°C. The showers will persist, so it's going to be a wet start to the new year in Abergavenny.
