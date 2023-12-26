This morning in Abergavenny, we will see temperatures around 5°C.

It will be very cloudy, but no rain is expected.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 6°C.

Again, it will be cloudy but dry.

No significant changes in conditions are expected throughout the day.

Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will experience a considerable rise in temperature to 10°C.

There will be a mix of sun and scattered showers.

In the afternoon, the temperature will slightly drop to 9°C.

The sun and scattered showers will continue.

Overall, tomorrow will be warmer than today with some rain expected.

In the next few days, we can expect temperatures to range between 6°C and 8°C.

The general trend will be a mix of sun and scattered showers.

The temperature will remain consistent at 8°C.

This article was automatically generated