This morning in Abergavenny, we will see temperatures around 5°C.
It will be very cloudy, but no rain is expected.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 6°C.
Again, it will be cloudy but dry.
No significant changes in conditions are expected throughout the day.
Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will experience a considerable rise in temperature to 10°C.
There will be a mix of sun and scattered showers.
In the afternoon, the temperature will slightly drop to 9°C.
The sun and scattered showers will continue.
Overall, tomorrow will be warmer than today with some rain expected.
In the next few days, we can expect temperatures to range between 6°C and 8°C.
The general trend will be a mix of sun and scattered showers.
The temperature will remain consistent at 8°C.
This article was automatically generated