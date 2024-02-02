This morning in Abergavenny, we are experiencing a cool temperature of 10°C.
The skies are cloudy with no chance of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 10°C.
The cloud cover will increase, making it a very cloudy day.
There will still be no chance of rain.
Looking forward to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler with a temperature of 9°C.
The day will start with fog but no rain is expected.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C.
The fog will give way to cloudy skies, but the dry spell will continue.
As for the overall trend for the next few days, the temperature will fluctuate between 9°C and 10°C.
The conditions will generally be cloudy with occasional sunny spells.
This article was automatically generated