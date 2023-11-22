This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 7°C with no chance of rain.
The sky is cloudy, making for a rather grey start to the day.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a maximum of 10°C.
The cloud cover will persist, so don't expect any sunny spells.
There's also no chance of rain, so no need for umbrellas today.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit warmer at 10°C.
The clouds will still be present, but again, no rain is expected.
By the afternoon, the temperature will climb to 11°C.
The clouds will start to break up a bit, allowing for some sunny spells.
As for the general trend over the next few days, expect cooler temperatures.
The minimum temperature will be 2°C and the maximum will be 5°C.
So, it's going to be a bit chilly, but at least the sun will be shining.
