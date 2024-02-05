This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 8°C.
Clouds will be a common sight, but no rainfall is expected.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 9°C.
Again, it will be a cloudy day, but it will remain dry.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly warmer than today, with 9°C expected.
The clouds will persist from today.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 10°C.
However, scattered showers are expected to make an appearance.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures will fluctuate between 5°C and 9°C.
There will be a mix of sun and scattered showers throughout the week.
The average temperature for the week will be 9°C.
