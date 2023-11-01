This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 10°C.
There's no chance of rain, so it will be a dry start.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will drop slightly to a cool 8°C.
Again, there's no chance of rain so it will remain dry throughout the day.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly cooler than today, with an average of 8°C.
There will be scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will drop to 7°C, with the showers continuing.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a consistent temperature of 9°C.
There will be a minimal chance of rain, so it looks like we're in for a few dry days ahead.
This article was automatically generated