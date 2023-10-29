This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 9°C.
There will be no sign of rain, so it's going to be a dry morning.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to a comfortable 10°C.
However, scattered showers are expected, so don't forget your umbrella!
As for tomorrow morning, the temperature will be similar to today's, hovering around 10°C.
Once again, it will be a dry start to the day.
The afternoon will continue to be cool, with temperatures remaining steady at 10°C.
Scattered showers are also forecasted for the afternoon, so keep that umbrella handy!
Looking ahead at the general trends for the next few days, we can expect temperatures to stay consistent around 10°C.
There will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.
So, while it will be a bit cool, there will also be moments of sunshine to enjoy.
Remember to dress warmly and stay dry!
This article was automatically generated