This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 6°C.
There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 6°C.
Again, there's no need to worry about rain.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit chillier than today with temperatures around 2°C.
There's a chance of scattered showers, so be prepared.
By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 4°C.
The chance of rain increases, so keep your raincoat handy.
As for the rest of the week, the general trend shows temperatures ranging from 2°C to 3°C.
The conditions will be mostly sunny, so it's a good time to enjoy some outdoor activities.
Remember to dress warmly, especially in the mornings and evenings when temperatures are at their lowest.
