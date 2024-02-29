This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 6°C.

There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 6°C.

Again, there's no need to worry about rain.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit chillier than today with temperatures around 2°C.

There's a chance of scattered showers, so be prepared.

By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 4°C.

The chance of rain increases, so keep your raincoat handy.

As for the rest of the week, the general trend shows temperatures ranging from 2°C to 3°C.

The conditions will be mostly sunny, so it's a good time to enjoy some outdoor activities.

Remember to dress warmly, especially in the mornings and evenings when temperatures are at their lowest.

This article was automatically generated