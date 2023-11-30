This morning in Abergavenny, we're seeing a chilly start with temperatures at 0°C.

The skies are looking quite cloudy, but we're not expecting any rain.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a high of 1°C.

The clouds will give way to sunny spells, providing a nice contrast to the morning's conditions.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit cooler with temperatures dropping to -1°C.

Like today, we're not anticipating any rain.

The skies will be clear, offering a bright start to the day.

By the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 1°C.

The sun will continue to shine, maintaining the clear conditions from the morning.

Over the next few days, we'll see a general trend of cold temperatures.

The lowest temperature will be -2°C and the highest will be 0°C.

There is a chance of scattered showers, but nothing too severe.

Overall, it will be a typical winter weather pattern for Abergavenny.

This article was automatically generated