This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 8°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

There's no chance of rain, making for a dry start to the day.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to a cooler 5°C.

The sun will continue to shine with no precipitation expected.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a much cooler start to the day with temperatures around 1°C.

It's going to be a sunny day with no rain expected.

By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 3°C.

The sun will continue to shine, making for a bright and dry day.

In terms of the general trend for the next few days, temperatures will range from a low of 4°C to a high of 6°C.

There will be some scattered showers, but the sun will also make an appearance.

Overall, it's a mix of sun and showers for Abergavenny in the coming days.

