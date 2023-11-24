This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 8°C with a mix of sun and clouds.
There's no chance of rain, making for a dry start to the day.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to a cooler 5°C.
The sun will continue to shine with no precipitation expected.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a much cooler start to the day with temperatures around 1°C.
It's going to be a sunny day with no rain expected.
By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 3°C.
The sun will continue to shine, making for a bright and dry day.
In terms of the general trend for the next few days, temperatures will range from a low of 4°C to a high of 6°C.
There will be some scattered showers, but the sun will also make an appearance.
Overall, it's a mix of sun and showers for Abergavenny in the coming days.
This article was automatically generated