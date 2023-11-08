This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature will be around 9°C.
There will be a chance of scattered showers.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 7°C.
The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells and there is no expected rainfall.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit cooler at 7°C.
There will be moderate rain.
In the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 7°C.
The rainfall will increase, so keep your umbrellas handy.
Over the next few days, the temperature will range between 6°C and 7°C.
The sky will be mostly sunny.
Remember to dress warmly and enjoy the sunny spells!
This article was automatically generated