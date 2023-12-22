This morning in Abergavenny, it will be quite cool with an average temperature of 9°C.
Expect a cloudy sky with no chance of rain.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 8°C.
The sky will remain cloudy and there will still be no chance of rain.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 9°C.
However, the sky will be clear and sunny, a nice change from today's cloudiness.
By the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 9°C.
The sky will become cloudy again but there will be no rain.
In terms of the general trend for the next few days, expect a slight increase in temperature to 11°C.
There will be scattered showers throughout the day.
Overall, the weather in Abergavenny will be relatively cool with a mix of sun and clouds.
This article was automatically generated