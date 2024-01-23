This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a slightly chilly start with temperatures around 6°C.
There will be moderate rain, so don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a more comfortable 11°C.
The rain will stop, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit warmer at 7°C.
The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells, but there will be no rain to worry about.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will increase slightly to 8°C.
Again, we will have a mix of sun and clouds, but it will remain dry.
For the rest of the week, temperatures will fluctuate between 5°C and 9°C.
We can expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the week.
The highest temperature we can expect is 9°C.
This article was automatically generated