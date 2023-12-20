This morning in Abergavenny, expect a temperature of 8°C.
There will be no precipitation.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 9°C.
Again, no rainfall is anticipated.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly warmer than today, at 10°C.
There will be no rain.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 11°C.
Once again, no rainfall is expected.
For the next few days, the general trend shows consistent temperatures.
The minimum temperature will be 9°C and the maximum will be 10°C.
This article was automatically generated