This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and scattered showers with an average temperature of 8°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the conditions will remain the same.
The temperature will hold steady at 8°C.
Expect scattered showers throughout the day.
Moving on to tomorrow morning, the conditions will be a bit cooler than today with an average temperature of 6°C.
There will be no rain in the forecast.
The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 5°C.
The sky will clear up and it will be a sunny afternoon.
Overall, tomorrow will be a cooler day with a mix of cloudy and sunny conditions.
Looking ahead at the general trend for the next few days, the temperature will range between 5°C and 6°C.
Expect a significant amount of rain during this period.
The average temperature will be 6°C.
Prepare for a mix of sun and scattered showers in the coming days.
