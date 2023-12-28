This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and scattered showers with an average temperature of 8°C.

Moving into the afternoon, the conditions will remain the same.

The temperature will hold steady at 8°C.

Expect scattered showers throughout the day.

Moving on to tomorrow morning, the conditions will be a bit cooler than today with an average temperature of 6°C.

There will be no rain in the forecast.

The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells.

As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 5°C.

The sky will clear up and it will be a sunny afternoon.

Overall, tomorrow will be a cooler day with a mix of cloudy and sunny conditions.

Looking ahead at the general trend for the next few days, the temperature will range between 5°C and 6°C.

Expect a significant amount of rain during this period.

The average temperature will be 6°C.

Prepare for a mix of sun and scattered showers in the coming days.

