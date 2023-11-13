This morning in Abergavenny, expect a warm start to the day with the temperature around 12°C.
There will be scattered showers, so don't forget to carry an umbrella.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 11°C.
The good news is that the rain will stop, giving way to a drier afternoon.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly cooler at 10°C.
There will be a slight chance of rain, but it won't be as wet as today.
By the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 10°C.
The skies will clear up, and there will be no rain, making for a pleasant afternoon.
As for the general trend over the next few days, the temperature will hover around 8°C.
Expect cloudy skies with the occasional sunny spell.
Remember to dress warmly and enjoy the cool weather.
