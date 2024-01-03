This morning in Abergavenny, we are expecting a temperature of 8°C with some scattered showers.
The precipitation will be around 3mm, so make sure to carry an umbrella if you're stepping out.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 8°C.
The chance of rain decreases slightly, with a total precipitation of 1mm expected.
Clouds will dominate the sky, replacing the morning's sunny spells.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop to 4°C.
It will be a clear morning with no rain expected.
The afternoon will see a slight rise in temperature to 6°C.
Again, no rain is expected, making it a good day to enjoy some time outdoors.
As for the general trend for the next few days, the temperature will remain constant at 4°C.
Expect a mix of sun and scattered showers throughout the day.
Remember to stay prepared and adjust your plans accordingly to enjoy the day to the fullest.
