This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 10°C.
There is a chance of light rain, so don't forget your umbrella.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to 11°C.
Scattered showers are likely, so it might be a good idea to keep that umbrella handy.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will remain steady at 10°C.
The skies will be cloudy with sunny spells, providing a nice change from today's rain.
In the afternoon, temperatures will drop to 8°C.
Again, there is a chance of light rain, so staying prepared with rain gear would be wise.
Looking ahead, the next few days will see a constant temperature of 8°C.
Expect scattered showers throughout the period, so it seems the rain gear will be getting some use!
