This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature will be around 9°C. It's going to be a dry start to the day with no sign of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C. However, there will be a change in conditions, with scattered showers expected.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be noticeably cooler with temperatures around 5°C. It's set to be a dry morning, similar to today.
In the afternoon, the temperature will be around 6°C. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, with the possibility of a little rain.
For the next few days, the general trend will see temperatures ranging from 8°C to 9°C. Expect scattered showers throughout this period.
