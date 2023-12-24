This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and scattered showers.
The temperature will be around 11°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the conditions will remain the same.
The temperature will continue to hover around 11°C.
There will be a chance of scattered showers throughout the day.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly cooler at 10°C.
There will be more rainfall compared to today.
In the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 10°C.
Expect increased rainfall as we move later into the day.
The overall temperature for tomorrow will range from 10°C in the morning to 10°C in the afternoon.
Looking at the general trend for the next few days, temperatures will vary between 5°C and 8°C.
Expect moderate rain throughout this period.
The average temperature will be around 8°C.
