This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and scattered showers.

The temperature will be around 11°C.

Moving into the afternoon, the conditions will remain the same.

The temperature will continue to hover around 11°C.

There will be a chance of scattered showers throughout the day.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly cooler at 10°C.

There will be more rainfall compared to today.

In the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 10°C.

Expect increased rainfall as we move later into the day.

The overall temperature for tomorrow will range from 10°C in the morning to 10°C in the afternoon.

Looking at the general trend for the next few days, temperatures will vary between 5°C and 8°C.

Expect moderate rain throughout this period.

The average temperature will be around 8°C.

