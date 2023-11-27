Nestled in the breath-taking countryside of Monmouthshire, Wales, the charming town of Abergavenny serves as a captivating backdrop for filmmakers seeking picturesque locations.
"The Crown" (2016-present)
While not directly filmed in Abergavenny, this critically acclaimed historical drama series utilized nearby locations such as Raglan Castle to bring to life the grandeur and opulence of royal residences. The castle's majestic architecture and stunning surroundings provided a fitting backdrop for scenes that depicted the splendour of the British monarchy.
"The Edge of Love" (2008)
This romantic drama, set during World War II, showcases the tumultuous relationship between poet Dylan Thomas and his lover, Caitlin Macnamara. Abergavenny's quaint streets and historic buildings provided an authentic setting for the film, as the town has preserved much of its old-world charm. The picturesque backdrop perfectly captured the romance and nostalgia of the era.
"Third Star" (2010)
Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, this heartfelt drama follows a group of friends on a journey to the coast of Wales. While not entirely filmed in Abergavenny, the town served as a starting point for the characters' adventure. Its proximity to the stunning scenery of the Brecon Beacons National Park and the Usk Valley made Abergavenny an ideal base for capturing the natural beauty of the Welsh landscape.
"The Gospel of Us" (2012)
Based on a stage play, this film stars Welsh actor Michael Sheen and tells a modern-day retelling of the Passion story. Abergavenny's historic Market Hall and its surrounding streets were transformed into the setting for the film's powerful and emotive scenes. The town's unique blend of old and new architecture added depth to the story, creating an atmosphere that resonated with audiences.
"Pride and Prejudice" (2005)
While not primarily filmed in Abergavenny, this adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel featured scenes shot at Raglan Castle, located just outside the town. The castle's grandeur and stunning surroundings provided a fitting backdrop for the elegant and romantic atmosphere of the film.
"Keeping Faith" (2017-present)
This critically acclaimed Welsh drama series follows the life of lawyer Faith Howells, played by Eve Myles, as she navigates personal and professional challenges. Abergavenny, with its enchanting streets and beautiful countryside, serves as the primary filming location for the show. The town's eclectic mix of architecture and its proximity to the Brecon Beacons National Park contribute to the series' atmospheric setting, immersing viewers in the captivating world of Faith Howells.
"Requiem" (2018)
This supernatural thriller series follows a young cellist's journey to uncover the secrets behind her mother's mysterious suicide. Although not entirely filmed in Abergavenny, the town played a significant role in capturing the haunting atmosphere of the show. Abergavenny's ancient woodlands and mystical surroundings added an air of mystique and suspense, contributing to the overall eerie ambiance of the series.
Abergavenny's natural beauty, historical charm, and proximity to scenic wonders make it an attractive choice for filmmakers seeking locations that are both visually stunning and steeped in character. From its charming streets and historic buildings to the breathtaking landscapes that surround it, Abergavenny offers a rich tapestry of settings for a variety of film genres.
If you ever find yourself immersed in a film that captures the essence of Wales, keep an eye out for scenes shot in and around Abergavenny. The town's unique blend of history and natural beauty will transport you to a world where captivating storytelling meets the picturesque backdrop of this hidden gem in Monmouthshire.