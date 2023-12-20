A man has been charged with assault and threatening two teenagers with a knife in Crondall.
Reece Bryant, 20, of Lefroy’s Field, Crondall, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 13.
It comes after two 18 year old men were threatened with a knife in Lefroy’s Field on November 27. The pair were then assaulted.
Mr Bryant was charged with assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, assault by beating and two counts of threatening a person with a blade in a public place.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on January 10.