A 41-year-old man from Abergavenny thanks Wales Air Ambulance for care after suffering life changing injuries in a road traffic accident.
Geraint, Webb had been travelling to work, on March 17 2022, when he lost control of his car resulting in catastrophic, life-changing injuries. The Wales Air Ambulance flew to the incident which took place between Abergavenny and Hay on Wye.
Thanks to the expertise of the crew onboard, Geraint received advanced medical treatment at the roadside, which included an anaesthetic and being placed onto a ventilator to control his breathing. The speedy transfer to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham was crucial in the chain of events that helped saved Geraint’s life. He was then placed in a medically induced coma and underwent skin grafting, where skin was removed from his lower legs and used to reconstruct his neck. Geraint suffered third degree burns to 33% of his body, mainly his legs, stomach, neck and face.
Despite his accident, Geraint remarkably took part in Abergavenny Pantomime Company’s Christmas production of Cinderella, where he played Herald. The company agreed to support the Wales Air Ambulance as their chosen charity and held bucket collections after each performance. They raised £1,300 and recently presented it to the Charity at its Cardiff Heliport, where Geraint met the crew.